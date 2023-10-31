Can you say 'yum?' Lining up for the goodies at Knaus Berry Farm

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Chrischelle Polles of Homestead wanted to make sure she got the goods at Knaus Berry Farms, arriving at noon on Monday to wait in line.

The South Florida staple officially opened its doors and its kitchen for the 2023 fall season on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

Located in Homestead, the business is known for its homemade cinnamon rolls, u-pick strawberries, shakes, assorted baked goods, and ice cream.

“You see why everybody’s waiting for hours,” said Luis Soto of Homestead. “Because we want the cinnamon rolls.”

We asked Soto what the best part of the rolls is and why it’s so worth the wait in line.

“(You’re) not gonna find it anywhere else,” he says, adding that the milkshakes are also part of the draw. “It’s everything we come out here for. Besides the rolls, it’s everything that they have here.”

The Knaus Berry Farm in Southwest Miami-Dade opened its doors in 1956, starting out as a small farm stand selling strawberries.

But now it’s the gooey cinnamon rolls and cream milkshakes that are the main attraction.

Polles says she’s been coming to Knaus Berry since she was a child.

“I’ve been doing it for almost 40 years, and just following my mom and dad. My mom passed away about four months ago, so just continuing the tradition with my daughter and my family. . . .She wanted to be one of the first ones. She convinced me to do it and we camped out,” said Polles.

The farm, which is located at 15980 S.W. 248th Street in Homestead, is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The farm store only takes cash.

For more information about Knaus Berry Farm, click here.