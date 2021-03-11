The annual Salty Donut collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm is back for a limited time

The "Sticky Bun Donut," the collaboration between The Salty Donut and Knaus Berry Farm, is back for a limited time.

MIAMI – The ‘Sticky Bun Donut’ is back! The annual collaboration between The Salty Donut and Knaus Berry Farm is returning for just over one week this year starting on Friday, March 12 until March 21.

On Thursday, The Salty Donut took to their Instagram account to announce the return of their annual collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm and the farmstand’s famous cinnamon rolls.

The brainchild of the annual collaboration between the popular South Florida establishments is the “Sticky Bun Donut,” which made its first debut back in March of 2016. The donut features a Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon roll wrapped in The Salty Donut’s 24-hour brioche dough. It is then fried, baked, and brushed with brown sugar before being topped with The Salty Donut’s toffee sauce, pecans, and powdered sugar.

According to the post, you may purchase the donut at any of their Miami outposts starting Friday, March 12 up until Sunday, March 21. The donuts will also be available at The Salty Donut’s pop-up locations on Lincoln Road, at the University of Miami, and at Florida International University.