Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon rolls are shipping nationwide for the first time

Knaus Berry Farm is now shipping nationwide on Goldbelly. Image via Goldbelly on Instagram.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Knaus Berry Farm may have just rolled out the best news of 2021 so far (get it?).

You can now order South Florida’s legendary cinnamon rolls delivered straight to your door from across the country for a limited time.

The world-famous cinnamon roll bakery and farm, Knaus Berry Farm, which still remains right in the heart of Homestead, has now gone national thanks to Goldbelly, the nationwide delicacy delivery service.

To get your hands on the South Florida favorite, visit Goldbelly.com, where there are two ordering options. You may select either an order of two-dozen cinnamon rolls for $59 plus shipping, or a 10-pack of pecan cinnamon rolls for $45 plus shipping, (the latter option is currently sold out).

With a 4.9, four-and-a-half star rating on Goldbelly and countless reviews, the cinnamon rolls seem to be worth ordering from out-of-state.

Founded in 1956 by brothers Russell and Ray Knaus, Knaus Berry Farm began as a strawberry farm and became known for its famous strawberry milkshake. While it’s still a fully-functioning strawberry and produce farm, the cinnamon rolls are why Miamians, South Floridians, and tourists alike wait up to three hours in line in the blistering sun for the delicious rolls.

For more information about Knaus Berry Farm, click here.