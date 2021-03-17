Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Miami 2021

MIAMI – Although St. Patrick’s Day may look and feel a little different this year, there are still bars and restaurants across the county bringing the luck of the Irish to the 305.
Here are some spots across Miami-Dade hosting St. Patrick’s Day celebrations:
- The Wharf: The Wharf will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with live music, games, food by Spris Artisan Pizza, La Santa Taqueria, and Mojo Donuts, and drink specials like free Guinness every time you buy a shot of Jameson.
- The Taurus: Enjoy drink specials from 5 p.m. until midnight. You’ll enjoy special St. Patrick’s Day-themed cocktails for $8, bottles of Guinness for $5, and Irish whiskey shots for $5.
- American Social Bar & Kitchen: Enjoy drink specials, including green Bud Light ($4), Jameson cocktails ($8) and shots ($8), and frozen Irish coffee made with a blend of Jameson cold brew, Kahlúa, and coffee ice cream ($10).
- Tobacco Road: At Tobacco Road by Kush enjoy live music and drink specials all night long, including $5 Green Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, $5 shots of Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey, $6 Irish coffees, and $7 Irish Car Bombs.
- Batch Gastropub Miami: Enjoy $2 Irish breakfast shots, $5 pecan whiskey shots, and $5 Paddy’s Irish whiskey shots.
- Calle 23 Miami: Calle 23 will offer beer and Irish whiskey shot specials for $10 each, Guinness shots for $7, and Jameson Irish mules for $10. At 7 p.m. mojitos will be $7.