Miami’s newest New York-based restaurant opens in Wynwood

Empanadas from Shelter, the latest New York-based restaurant to open in Wynwood.

WYNWOOD, Fla. – The Magic City has been welcoming some of New York’s most well-known eating establishments within the span of six months due to the pandemic, and Friday, the city welcomed another one with open arms.

Straight from Williamsburg, Brooklyn comes Shelter, the latest New York-based restaurant and bar to open in Miami.

Shelter, known for its pizzas, empanadas, cocktails, and Argentinian-inspired dishes, has been a staple to Williamsburg locals since first opening back in 2013.

According to the Miami Herald, the restaurant’s Wynwood location will seat 160 people and will feature a wood-fired menu, as the restaurant is famous for its rustic, wood-fired pizzas.

With an extensive cocktail, spirits, beer, and wine list, an array of empanadas, and, of course, artisan pizzas, this latest Wynwood opening only adds to the Magic City’s already flourishing culinary space.

Shelter Wynwood opens Friday, March 26, and is located at 10 N.E. 27th Street in Miami. For more information, visit them on Instagram.