Miami restaurant with 44 violations ordered shut

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week.

As of this publication, Flavor Sushi and Wayback Burgers have not yet been allowed to re-open.

All the other places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection.

No places in Monroe County were ordered shut last week.

***CHEF CHEN

11302 SW 186TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 2/7/22

44 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 50 + live roaches between the reach in cooler and the steam table Located in the cook line area. Also observed 10 + live roaches around 3 compartment sink crawling on the shelves.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach underneath the shelf above reach in cooler located in front of the cook line.”

“Food placed in soiled container/equipment. Observed buckets soiled with rice sugar and flour.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed employee washing dishes with out using sanitizer.”

“Nonfood-grade containers used for food storage - direct contact with food. Observed a plastic gallon with the bottom cut off use to scoop rice. Also observed cardboard boxes used a food container.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed raw chicken above pork wanton inside the freezer.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw eggs over packaged soy sauce.”

“Shell eggs in use or stored with cracks or broken shells. See stop sale. Observed an egg crack in the walk in cooler. The operator discarded it.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed bean sprouts (80 F - Cold Holding); garlic in oil (86 F - Cold Holding) just set in the kitchen close to the cook line ( less than 4 hrs as per operator). Operator placed the food inside the reach in cooler.”

“Employee has not received adequate training related to their assigned duties as evidenced by lack of general knowledge in performing their assigned duties. Observed employee washing dishes without completing the sanitizing step.”

“Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. Observed chicken at 117 f cooling at room temperature in the kitchen, as per operator the chicken was cooked 40 minutes ago. Chicken was moved to the walk in cooler immediately.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed the microwave soiled.”

“Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. Observed clean dishes on dirty shelving in ware wash area.”

“Employee personal food not properly identified and segregated from food to be served to the public. Observed employee soda cans over food in walk in cooler. Observed raw duck in the kitchen area.”

“Equipment and utensils not washed, rinsed and sanitized in the correct order in three-compartment sink. Do not use dishes/equipment not properly sanitized. Observed employee washed , rinsed but never sanitized.”

“Floor not cleaned when the least amount of food is exposed. Observed floor soiled with grease under cooking equipment.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed several 5 gallon containers on the floor. Observed containers on the floor with chicken wings being dumped into the containers.”

***WILL’S CHEF CREOLE RESTAURANT

5460 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

NORTH LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 2/10/22

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 11/16/20

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Main kitchen at 3 compartment sink- observed 1 live roach crawling on the floor. Front counter cabinet and reach in cooler- observed 2 live roach crawling inside cabinets. Front counter- observed 1 live roach crawling on the floor at counter. Dining area- observed 2 live roaches crawling on dining room floor.”

“Food prepared in a private home. See stop sale. Front counter- observed container of cashews, peanuts, bread, fried chips, sesame pies being made from home.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Dining area reach in cooler- observed container of pork 50-52°F. Operator stated items was placed inside cooler 11:00p.m.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food originating from an unapproved source. Front counter-Observed bottles of kremas juice with no warning label and from unapproved source.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Main kitchen wall at cook line- observed entire wall Soiled.”

***PLAZA DINER

3118 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

MIRAMAR

ORDERED SHUT 2/10/22

34 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 10 under stove at cook line, under reach in freezers and coolers in the kitchen, under prep table at cook line.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 25 on the floor under dry storage shelf, three compartment sink between and under reach in freezers and coolers, under stove at cook line in the kitchen, on the floor at the front counter.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed food storage shelves soiled with food debris.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Beverage Air three door cooler- sausage, beef franks, gravy, ham, cooked spinach, turkey sausage, chicken soup,diced cooked potatoes, variety of cheese- 46-65. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw packaged ground beef stored over open package of shredded cheese, and box of raw chicken over open box of cooked sausage in reach in freezer. Repeat Violation.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening/preparation. Observed chicken soup, gravy, cooked on previous day without date marking.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Beverage Air three door cooler- sausage, beef franks, gravy, ham, cooked spinach, turkey sausage, chicken soup,diced cooked potatoes, variety of cheese- 46-65. Observed raw chicken wings on prep table in the kitchen at 65°F. Operator stored raw chicken wings in reach in cooler. Repeat Violation.”

“Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Observed can of Flying Insect Killer stored on top of reach in cooler.”

“Water draining onto floor surface. Observed plumbing in disrepair and water draining on the floor at hand wash sink next to three compartment sink.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***WAYBACK BURGERS

4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

COCONUT CREEK

ORDERED SHUT 2/10/22

18 VIOLATIONS

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 11/20/21

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed approximately 100 live flying insects landing on bags containing onions in prep area. -Observed approximately 15 live flying insects landing on box containing raw ground beef at 3 compartment sink. -Observed 2 live flying insects landing on cut tomatoes in flip top reach in cooler. See stop sale. -Observed approximately 10 live flying insects landing on clean prep tables at cook line. Repeat Violation.”

“Dead roaches on premises. -Observed 1 dead roach in cupboard underneath Coca-Cola drinks machine. Note: Coca-Cola drinks machine are located in dining room.”

“Food contaminated by live flying insects. Observed live flying insects landing on cut tomatoes at flip top cooler.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. Repeat Violation.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed raw chicken cold held at 48 degrees Fahrenheit in Avantco Refrigerator. Per operator , raw chicken has been stored in said unit from 02/08/2022.”

“Food stored on floor. -Observed various food items stored on dry storage floor. -Observed various food items stored on walk in freezer floor. Repeat Violation.”

“Plumbing system in disrepair. -Observed plumbing system at hand wash sink at front line in disrepair. Repeat Violation.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

***MARINA MILE PIZZA

1025 WEST STATE ROAD 84

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 2/7/22

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Temporary interruption - no alternative supply of water provided. Broken pipe outside of establishment, observed no hot/ cold water supply by Front counter HWS Triple sink HWS next to triple sink Kitchen HWS Employee’s HWS.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. December 1, 2021.”

***FAVOR SUSHI

1415 SW 26TH AVENUE

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 2/8/22

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 2 live roaches in kitchen under rice cooker in prep area. 4 live roaches in kitchen under double door stainless reach in cooler. 1 live roach in kitchen under prep table with rice cooker.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 10 dead roaches in kitchen under prep table with rice cooker. Approximately 4 dead roaches in kitchen under double door stainless reach in cooler.”

“Nonexempt fish offered raw or undercooked has not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded. Fresh raw salmon for sushi no parasite destruction/feed letter.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce. At double door reach in cooler, raw pork stored above unwashed lemons and scallions. Operator moved pork to lower shelf.”