Roach issues force restaurant closure for second time this year

COOPER CITY, Fla. – According to state records, only one restaurant kitchen was ordered shut last week in South Florida by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Records show no restaurant kitchens were ordered shut in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys last week.

Pollos y Parrillas by Sr. Ceviche was allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***POLLOS Y PARRILLAS BY SR. CEVICHE

COOPER CITY COMMONS

9419 SHERIDAN STREET

COOPER CITY

ORDERED SHUT 5/11/22

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/9/22

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 2 live roaches crawling on wall behind grill in cook line. 1 live roach crawling on floor under prep table in cook line. Operator killed roaches , cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach under prep table in cook line. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Operator cleaned and sanitized during inspection.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1) Butter packets 51F room temperature by coffee station less then 4 hours ago per operator. Operator moved to cooler for quick chill. 2) Raw chicken 50F inside flip top across fryer held under 2 hours ago in cook line. Operator placed inside reach in cooler to quick chill.”

“Raw shelled eggs stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat chicken wonton inside reach in cooler in cook line. Operator moved eggs and stored correctly.”

“Employee handled soiled equipment and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee picked up lids from floor and proceeded to work with cooked foods. Told employee to wash hands and change gloves. Operator complied.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Dirty Flan pan in hand washing sink in coffee station.”

“Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable.”

“Hood filters soiled with grease. Shelves under prep table across fryer soiled. Operator cleaned during inspection. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Interior microwave has accumulation food debris. Operator cleaned during inspection.”