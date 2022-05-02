Roaches in rice lead to restaurant closure in Westchester

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

According to state records, no restaurant kitchens were ordered shut in the Florida Keys last week.

Cafeteria Bodega La Cubana is the only restaurant on the list that has not been allowed to re-open, according to state records.

The others mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***TACOCRAFT TAQUERIA AND TEQUILA BAR

PLANTATION WALK

301 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

PLANTATION

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/27/22

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed 4-5 live flies on wrapped linen above lowboy beverage cooler in kitchen, no food contact. Operator exterminated 2-3 live flies, sanitized affected area. -Observed 6-7 live flies in food preparation area in kitchen, next to containers of seasoning/spices and canned goods. Operator exterminated 3 live flies, sanitized affected areas. -Observed 10-12 live flies in ware wash area in kitchen landing on dirty/clean dishes, no food contact. Operator exterminated 4-5 live flies and instructed to re-wash/sanitize affected areas. -Observed 6 live flies behind bar counter in kitchen, no food contact.”

“Insect control device installed over food preparation area. -Observed insect control device stored over shelf holding soda syrups at wait station in kitchen.”

“Sewage/wastewater backing up in mop sink. -Observed sewage/wastewater in mop sink not properly draining. Employee unclogged food particles from drain during inspection, wastewater properly draining.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed refried beans (117-120F - Hot Holding) in wait station steam table in kitchen. -Observed grilled chicken breast (114F - Hot Holding) on flat top grill in kitchen. Operator states foods holding less than four hours, instructed to reheat foods to 165 F.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. -Observed hand wash sink next to cook line blocked by garbage can and mop bucket. -Observed fruit/vegetable cutter stored in hand wash sink in food preparation area in kitchen. Operator removed/unblocked all items from sink.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“Food stored on floor. -Observed large plastic container holding raw chicken breast stored on floor in walk in cooler. Employee removed container from floor.”

“Wiping cloth quaternary ammonium compound sanitizing solution not at proper minimum strength. -Observed sanitizer buckets 50-100 ppm, instructed operator to discard sanitizer solution in all buckets and replenish during inspection.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. -Observed ware washing area/bar dish machine chlorine sanitizer solution 0 ppm after testing 2x.”

***EINSTEIN BROS. BAGEL #1245

19 N. FEDERAL HIGHWAY

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/27/22

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 2 small flying insects by grab and go - one landed on closed container of grab and go cream cheese. 1 dead small flying insect on side of lid - cream cheese in grab and go. Operator removed. Approximately 2 small flying insects in office. 1 small flying insect on wall by trays of bagels in kitchen. 1 small flying insects on wall by mop sink. 2 small flying insects above prep table in back kitchen area. 2 small flying insects on cork board at entrance to kitchen. 6 small flying insects on wall under front counter menu board. 1 on menu board. 6 small flying insects on wall by soda fountain system. 1 dead small flying insect by customer trash can. 4 small flying insects on pictures in customer area. 20 small flying insects in hall leading to customer restrooms. 3 small flying insects in men’s restroom. 2 small flying insects in women’s restroom. 3 small flying insects on wall behind front counter flip tops. Did not observe any flying insects land on any food/Food contact surfaces.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Grab and go - cream cheese (60-65F). Per operator items were placed in unit approximately 3 hours ago. Advised operator to refrain from using unit until such time all TCS items are maintained at 41F or below. Operator moved items to walk in to quick chill.”

***CAFETERIA BODEGA LA CUBANA

4550 WEST 12TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/29/22

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Establishment operating with no potable running water throughout the establishment.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw shell eggs above water inside front counter glass door cooler.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed vanilla pudding (52-51F - Cold Holding) stored inside front counter glass cooler. Operator discarded it.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed can operator blade soiled.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed plastic container stored in front of hand washing sink in the kitchen area.”

“Equipment in poor repair. Observed chest freezer not working located next to white chest freezer.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed raw pork stored inside walk in cooler floor.”

***EL RINCONCITO LATINO FAMILY RESTAURANT

10481 SW 40TH STREET

WESTCHESTER

ORDERED SHUT 4/25/22

39 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Food stored in ice used for drinks. See stop sale. Observed water bottle stored in ice machine. Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach walking in rice container in storage area. Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately three live flies flying in kitchen landing on cooked ground beef.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach walking in rice container in storage area.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately three live flies flying in kitchen landing on cooked ground beef. Also observed approximately three to four live flies flying in the air in front dining area not landing. Also observed approximately two live flies flying in the air in dry storage room not landing where prep tables are located.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed interior of ice machine soiled. Observed cutting board soiled. Observed interior of hot boxes in kitchen heavily soiled with accumulated old food debris. Observed can opener blade soiled. Observed interior of microwave soiled.”

“Food stored in ice used for drinks. See stop sale. Observed water bottle stored in ice machine.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed black beans (54F - Cooling) stored in walk in cooler as per manager, beans were prepared on previous day.”

“Nonfood-grade containers used for food storage - direct contact with food. Observed raw pork stored in Non food grade containers.”

“Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. Observed peppers stored in non food grade bags in walk in cooler.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw fish stored over vegetables in walk in cooler.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed cases of single service containers stored blocking hand sink.”

“Accumulation of debris in three-compartment sink. Observed accumulation of mold like substance in three compartment sink.”

“Accumulation of debris inside ware washing machine.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris.”

“Food stored in a prohibited area. Observed containers of raw pork, oxtail and pork stored in containers outside in back of building.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed bucket of plantains, potatoes and raw chicken stored on floor in walk in cooler.”

“Ice scoop handle in contact with ice.”

“Stored food not covered. Observed cooked pork, raw chicken, raw fish, sliced ham and cheese all stored in walk in cooler uncovered. Also observed rice stored in storage area uncovered.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food thawed in an improper manner. Observed pork, oxtail and pork loins thawing in standing water.”