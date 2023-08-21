Rodent issues found in South Florida restaurant that was not ordered shut

Below is a list of places that were inspected last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and were not ordered shut even though they had insect, or even rodent issues.

No places were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys despite a rodent issue inside Canton’s in Homestead.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and a re-inspection.

**SANTINOS PIZZA & PASTA

18267 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

ORDERED SHUT 8/18/23

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. -two live roaches ,under steam table, crawling on wall, inside kitchen -one crawling roach, under rubber mat in pizza station room. -two crawling roaches on empty shelf, next to HWS in pizza station -three crawling roaches behind stove and Reach in cooler, in cook line. -one roach crawling on shelf of lasagna bowls under steam table in cook line. -three roaches crawling on wall, above triple sink, where clean equipment storage rack is located. -one crawling roach on wall frame , next to flip top in pizza station.”

“Dead roaches on premises. -One dead roach on floor in pizza station room. -Three dead roaches by front counter between two customers self-service reach in coolers.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Next to soda dispenser in front counter, employee cleaned and sanitized.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Entire kitchen and dishwasher area.”

“Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. Lasagna bowls store on dirty surface, under steam table in cook line.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Glass cooler ; garlic butter (52F - Cold Holding), per operator food held overnight, employee discarded.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Glass cooler ; garlic butter (52F - Cold Holding), per operator food held overnight, see stop sale.”

“Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. Marinated sauce (47-48F - Cooling), overnight, observed deep pot container used to stored sauce. See stop sale.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Dishwasher (Chlorine 00ppm), after third attempt.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Steel stainless sponge inside sink, employee removed.”

“Fly sticky tape hanging over food/food preparation area/food-contact equipment. Tape hanging over triple sink, employee removed.”

**ZOE LADIES KITCHEN

5634 WEST SAMPLE ROAD

MARGATE

ORDERED SHUT 8/17/23

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/21/23

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches under 2 door stainless reach in cooler in kitchen directly next to cook line. Observed 3 dead roaches under triple sink in kitchen directly next to cook line. Observed 4 dead roaches on ground to the left of oven in kitchen on cook line. Observed 2 dead roaches under prep table behind cook line. Observed 1 dead roach in back of 3 door low top cook line cooler Operator started to remove clean and sanitize at time of inspection.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches under 2 door stainless reach in cooler in kitchen directly next to cook line. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized Observed 1 live roach on ground on ground in kitchen on cook line. Observed 1 live roach inside of 3 door low top cook line cooler in kitchen.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1 door low top on left side cook line: beef fat containing pieces of cooked beef/vegetables (57°F - Cold Holding) being held in cooler for 2 days. Monitored unit for 30 minutes with no changes in temperature. Unknown time out of temperature. **Warning**

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1 door low top on left side cook line: beef fat containing pieces of cooked beef/vegetables (57°F - Cold Holding) being held in cooler for 2 days. Monitored unit for 30 minutes with no changes in temperature. Unknown time out of temperature. See stop sale.”

“Ware washing sanitizing solution exceeding the maximum concentration allowed. Triple sink tested at 200ppm chlorine. Operator drained triple sink and added water, retested at 100ppm.”

“Incorrect chemical test kit provided for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer solution used in the three-compartment sink and/or dish machine. PH test strips provided for chlorine sanitizer at triple sink.”

**FORT LAUDERDALE GRAND HOTEL

(OWNED BY)4900 POWER LINE LLC

4900 POWERLINE ROAD

OAKLAND PARK

ORDERED SHUT 8/16/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Main kitchen at fry station-observed 15 rodent droppings on fire place prop stand. Main kitchen fry station- observed 9 rodent droppings on the floor behind fire place prop.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Main kitchen at exit door. Observed 1 dead roach on the floor. Main kitchen dish machine area- observed 1 dead roach on plate on speed cart.”

“Hole in or other damage to wall. Main kitchen liquor room- observed hole in wall at entrance door. Main kitchen at walk in cooler- observed hole in wall at walk in cooler.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

**MIYIS CUBAN CAFE

1380 SOUTH POWERLINE ROAD

DEERFIELD BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 8/16/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach observed under triple sink.”

“Employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed employee sweeping floor with broom then proceed to handle plated food without washing hands.”

“Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed employee exit building touch outside tables and chairs then proceed to handle single service cup and ice scoop without first washing hands.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed employee conducting ware washing at triple sink by washing and rinsing. No sanitize step and triple sink not set up. Employee set up triple at 100ppm.”

“Hand wash sink removed from food preparation/dishwashing area. Must be reinstalled in the same location where removed. Hand wash sink removed from prep area/ware washing area. This is the only hand wash sink in back of house area. Per operator employees are using triple sink to wash hands.”

“No hand wash sink for employees. Hand wash sink at front counter was not functioning. Operator removed. Hand wash sink in ware washing/ cook line removed prior to inspection. Only hand wash sink for establishment is in restroom. Operator went to gather needed equipment to reinstall hand wash sinks.”

**CANTON RESTAURANT OF HOMESTEAD

1657 NE 8TH STREET

HOMESTEAD

INSPECTION DATE 8/14/23

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 8 rodent droppings on floor where dishwashers was removed.”

“Establishment operating without a license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw shell eggs stored above prepared sauces in shelves in walk in cooler. Employee rearranged properly during inspection.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed raw steak (48F - Cold Holding); raw pork (49F - Cold Holding); pico de gallo (49F - Cold Holding) in reach in cooler at the cook line, as per employee less than 4 hours. Employee moved food to walk in cooler.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed homemade tomato sauce not date marked, in reach in cooler at the front counter, as per employee over 24 hours. Employee dated during inspection.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed food containers stored on walk in cooler floor, employee rearranged properly during inspection.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

“No chemical test kit provided when using sanitizer at three-compartment sink/ware washing machine or wiping cloths. Observed no chlorine test strips available.”

“No probe thermometer provided to measure temperature of food products.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Observed in rice container. Employee removed during inspection.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. Observed at kitchen area. Employee restocked during inspection.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employee.”

**WINGSTOP

1452 NE 163RD STREET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 8/17/23

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 2 live flying fly around the walk in cooler,1 live fly in the lobby.”

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed dead flies inside the control device.”

“Observed 1 dead fly on clean plastic lids by the 3 compartment sink.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Cleaned and sanitized equipment or utensils not properly stored. Observed clean pots on the ground by 3 compartment sink.”

“Observed green and white cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable.”

“Observed objectionable odors inside walk in cooler and other areas of the establishment.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed reach in freezer with gaskets soil and interior soiled.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

**ISLAND HOUSE RESTAURANT

1129 FLEMING STREET

KEY WEST

INSPECTION DATE 8/17/23

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Kitchen, 2 live flying insect throughout the kitchen. Repeat Violation.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Reach in cooler in the back area: tzatziki sauce dated 8/9, in house made taco sauce, dated 7/17, nacho cheese sauce dated 8/3.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine ice chute, nearby the outside Men’s restroom.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Cutting boards on reach-in coolers in kitchen and cook line soiled/ stained. Repeat Violation.”

“Interior of oven has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Both ovens by the cook line.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Gasket on most reach-in coolers. Repeat Violation.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Kitchen near by the dishwasher: food splattered on the wall and black wall above the three compartment sink in the kitchen.”

“Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Observed the cook talk on the the personal cellphone and the put on gloves to begin preparing food for an order without washing hands. Inspector coached the employee. Employee washed hands properly.”

**BJ’S RESTAURANT AND BREWHOUSE

8888 SW 136TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 8/15/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 5 flies landing and resting on top of clean forks, spoons, containers to go, located in the expo area inside the kitchen also one fly resting on top of the dishwasher machine , observed approximately 10 flies in the bar area located in the lobby.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked steak (49F - Cold Holding); cooked yesterday at 8:00 pm, cooked pork chops (48F - Cold Holding); cooked yesterday at 8:00 pm, cooked chicken sausage (48F - Cold Holding) cooked yesterday at 8:30 pm Raw Beef (49 F - Cold Holding) stored in walk in cooler since Friday, reach cooler: cut tomatoes, chicken sausage, and garlic and oil (78F - Cold Holding); stored in kitchen line reach in cooler stored overnight.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cooked steak (49F - Cold Holding); cooked yesterday at 8:00 pm, cooked pork chops (48F - Cold Holding); cooked yesterday at 8:00 pm, cooked chicken sausage (48F - Cold Holding) cooked yesterday at 8:30 pm Raw Beef (49 F - Cold Holding) stored in walk in cooler since Friday, reach cooler: cut tomatoes, chicken sausage, and garlic and oil (78F - Cold Holding); stored in kitchen line reach in cooler stored overnight.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed floor soiled under the equipment in the kitchen area.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment. Observed hood filters with heavy soiled.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed soiled walk in cooler gaskets.”

“Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Observed employee change gloves without washing hands. Chef coached employee, and employee washed hands.”

**ANTOJOS RESTAURANT

11865 SW 26TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 8/14/23

26 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed about 4+ small flying insects in kitchen, landing over the food storage shelves and on the walls in the kitchen area.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature when stored in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed raw chicken stored over pork chops, in the reach in freezer located in front of the walk in cooler.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. In the walk in cooler observed sausage (53F - Cold Holding); sausage (53F - Cold Holding); hot dogs (55F - Cold Holding); cooked beans (52F - Cold Holding); shell eggs (54F - Cold Holding); Cheese (55F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (42F - Cold Holding), as per owner/manager held in this unit for more than 4 hours.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. In the walk in cooler observed sausage (53F - Cold Holding); sausage (53F - Cold Holding); hot dogs (55F - Cold Holding); cooked beans (52F - Cold Holding); shell eggs (54F - Cold Holding); Cheese (55F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (42F - Cold Holding), as per owner/manager held in this unit for more than 4 hours.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. In the steam table observed cooked rice (108 F - Hot Holding), cooked chicken (109F - Hot Holding); boiled potatoes (109F - Hot Holding); cooked chicken (107F - Hot Holding) as per manager held in this unit for about 3 hours. Employee reheating food. In the hot box located at front counter observed beef empanadas (101F - Hot Holding), as per manager held in this unit for less than 4 hours. Employee reheating food.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed rib soup, chicken soup held more than 24 hours not properly date marked.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. In the storage area, in front on the walk in cooler.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Soap dispenser, pepper towel dispenser surface soiled with grease accumulation. Wall fan in the walk in cooler soiled.”

“Non-food grade paper/paper towel used as liner for food container. Observed black garbage bags used as liner under raw chicken, in the reach in cooler located beside the walk in cooler.”

“Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Observed odor spray stored in the food storage shelves located in the cook line. Employee removed it on site.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed squeeze bottles stored In the hand wash sink, manager removed it on site.”

**DRAGON TEAHOUSE

1327 EAST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

OAKLAND PARK

INSPECTION DATE 8/17/23

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 4 flying insects in kitchen landing on walls and boxes.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 7 dead roaches on shelf, operated cleaned and sanitized. Observed 7 dead roaches behind freezer chest in storage area. Observed 2 dead roaches between shelf and GE refrigerator in storage area.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach crawling on wall by dish machine.”

“Accumulation of debris inside ware washing machine.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. though out kitchen and walk in.”

“Food stored on floor.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust though out kitchen.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce. Raw shrimp over unwashed green scallions.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw egg over ready to eat sauce.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than handwashing. observed measuring cup and fork in hand washing sink operator removed.”

**COUNTRY KITCHEN

9100 WILES ROAD

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 1 roach on floor by dry storage area near walk in cooler.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. At dry storage area by walk in cooler - observed approximately 6 small flying insects landing on unwashed produce.”

“Raw fruits/vegetables not washed prior to preparation. At cook line- In-use avocados with stickers still attached- operator removed.”

“Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. At walk in cooler- Cooked potatoes 48-50F at 9:30 to 48-50F at 10:20 ( cooling since 7:30)- food covered and in large quantity- at current rate of cooling food will not reach 41F with remaining 3 hours- operator placed in walk in freezer to quick chill.”

**GOLDEN WOK

3712 WEST HILLSBORO BLVD.

DEERFIELD BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 8/15/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Presence of insects. Observed 2 live spiders on grinder located on prep table directly behind flip top cooler on cook line. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized Observed 4 live spiders under triple sink directly across from cook line in kitchen. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized Observed 3 live spiders on unused equipment pieces stored in mop sink directly next to triple sink. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized. Observed 2 live spiders under cook line equipment under hood Observed 1 live spider in rusted section of underside of cook line flip top cooler.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach under triple sink directly across from cook line in kitchen. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 7 dead roaches under triple sink directly across from cook line in kitchen. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized Observed 2 dead roaches under cook line flip top cooler. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized. Observed 3 dead roaches on ground under cook line equipment under hood. Operator removed cleaned and sanitized. Observed 1 dead roach on ground at front counter, operator removed cleaned and sanitized.”

“Food-contact surface not smooth and easily cleanable. Cut off container used as rice scoop. Operator discarded. Repeat Violation.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw chicken stored above cooked chicken wings in 2 door low top at front counter. Operator reorganized. Repeat Violation.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Pans/strainer stored in cook line hand wash sink. Repeat Violation.”

“Employee washed hands with no soap. Observed employee wash hands at triple sink without using soap. Operator instructed employee to properly wash hands.”

“Employee washed hands in a sink other than an approved hand wash sink. Observed employee wash hands at triple sink without soap then proceed to handle utensils. Discussed with operator. Operator instructed employee to properly wash hands.”

**BRANDON ASIAN CUISINE

6417 STIRLING ROAD

DAVIE

INSPECTION DATE 8/17/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach on floor under hand washing sink in cook line. 1 dead roach on shelf where sealed case of paper wrapper is stored. Operator removed , cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach crawling on top white chest freezer in kitchen. Operator killed, cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Container with raw chicken stored over container of raw beef inside walk in cooler. Manager moved raw chicken to another shelf and stored correctly.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce. Raw shrimp stored over case of fresh ginger inside walk in cooler. Operator moved fresh ginger and stored correctly.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris/grease under cooking equipment in cook line.”

“Container of medicine improperly stored. Tube of Bengay stored on shelf next to bottles of chili sauces in dry storage area. Operator moved Bengay to office area.”

**BOGART’S AMERICAN KITCHEN

2721 N. HIATUS ROAD

COOPER CITY

INSPECTION DATE 8/16/23

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Food with mold-like growth -moldy open bottle of ginger sesame dressing, inside walk in cooler See stop sale.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -3 flying insects around hand wash sink, next to coffee station. Not landing on food, outside of kitchen. -1 flying insects around packages of single service sauce cups, in front of steam table. Not landing in food, outside of kitchen area. -1 flying insect around slicer machine in rear kitchen, not landing on food, in rear kitchen. -6 flying insect on container of red and yellow onions. -3 flying insects around triple sink and storage rack, not landing in food, in rear kitchen.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Several prep tables around cook line, rear kitchen, and storage area , soiled.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. -Under cooking equipment in cook line -dishwasher area -storage area -inside Walk in cooler.”

“Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. -Soup bowls stored on dirty containers, next to steam table. - coffees mugs and drink cups stored on dirty shelf of storage rack in front of soda grips. -coffee jars stored on soil prep table, next to soda grips. -clean plates stored on dirty rack, in cook line.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Food not prep or portioned today. 1)Grill station-; sliced provolone cheese (42-70F - Cold Holding); diced sausages (42-60F - Cold Holding. Observed food stored above the rim line, per employee food held less than 4 hours, employee removed food out of temperature and stored inside cooling unit for a quick chill.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food controlled by time and required to be marked with the use by time is not marked and the required time of disposal cannot be determined. See stop sale. Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. Observed two pounds of butter, above prep table, unable to verify time Food has been out of temperature.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. See stop sale. Observed two pounds of butter, above prep table, unable to verify time Food has been out of temperature.”

“Food stored on floor. -several containers cooking oil and box of raw potatoes, near triple sink.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. -Behind triple sink -behind dishwasher area -behind and around mop sink - below hand wash sink in kitchen area.”

“Employee washed hands with no soap. After employee cracked non pasteurized eggs, discarded gloves, used triple sink to wash hands without soap, placed gloves and grabbed clean plate to serve customer order.”

“Required employee training expired for all employees.”

**TACO VIBEZ

2715 EAST ATLANTIC BLVD.

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 8/14/23

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 5 live, small flying insects at prep area flying above prep sink and commercially packaged dry goods.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. At rice storage container; quart container with no handle used to dispense.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”