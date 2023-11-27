Dirty Dining: Restaurant ordered shut for 2nd time as roach infestation continues

Below is a list of places that were inspected last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and were not ordered shut even though they had insect and/or rodent issues.
The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.
All the places ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and then a re-inspection.
**RED GINGER ASIAN BISTRO
9710 WEST SAMPLE ROAD
CORAL SPRINGS
INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT
ORDERED SHUT 11/20/23
4 VIOLATIONS FOUND
- “Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 10 live roaches under the wok station on the cook line in the kitchen Approximately 5 live roaches on the floor behind the soup station in the kitchen.”
- “Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”
- “Floor has accumulation of food debris under and between tables and equipment in the kitchen.”
**POKEMAN
1949 NORTH PINE ISLAND ROAD
PLANTATION
INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT
ORDERED SHUT 11/20/23
ALSO ORDERED SHUT 10/31/23
- “Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed: One live roach on service bags at front counter prep area. Approximately 10 live roaches in cling film box across from reach in cooler in kitchen. Owner discarded box with roaches and sanitized area. Repeat Violation.”
- “Observed: One dead roach in box containing packs of gloves at front counter. One roach egg in box containing packs of gloves at front counter. One dead roach under chill unit at front counter prep area. One dead roach under counter holding smoothie machine at front counter prep area. One dead roach under smoothie machine One dead roach on glue trap under smoothie machine at front counter prep area. Approximately 5 dead roaches in cling film box on prep table across from walk-in cooler. Two dead roaches under triple sink. Two dead roaches under black plastic shelf next to triple sink. Owner removed and sanitized area. Repeat Violation.”
- “Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. - Reach in freezer. Observed cuts of meat stored in non food grade bags. Repeat Violation.”
- “Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. - Flip top: Front counter Observed sea weed salad (47F - Cold Holding). Per operator, item was prepared and portioned today. Item was out of temperature for approximately 30 mins. Employee placed salad in walk-in cooler to allow rapid cooling. Repeat Violation.”
- “Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. - Front counter Observed pieces of ice in hand wash station. Observed cup stored in hand wash sink.”
- “No proof of required state approved employee training provided for employee hired more than 60 days ago.”
FOLLOW UP INSPECTION 11/21/23
“From follow-up inspection 2023-11-21: Observed two live roaches crawling from front counter onto glass food protector at front counter. Owner killed one and sanitized the area.”
**EL PORTAL MAYA RESTAURANT
6224 JOHNSON STREET
HOLLYWOOD
INSPECTION DATE 11/20/23
10 VIOLATIONS FOUND
FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED
- “Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach on shelf next to sealed bags of beans in dry storage room. Storage room is in a separate room from cook line. Operator killed, cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”
- “Dead roaches on premises. 2 dead roaches on floor under dish machine in kitchen. 1 dead roach on floor in employee restroom located next to exit door in kitchen. Operator removed, cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”
- “Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense dry beans in dry storage room.”
- “Raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce. Container with raw chicken stored over bags of unwashed carrots inside walk in cooler. Operator moved raw chicken to bottom shelf and stored correctly.”
- “Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature when stored in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Container with raw chicken stored on top sealed bag with raw pork inside chest freezer in kitchen. Operator moved raw chicken to another freezer and stored correctly.”
**MIAMI LAKES CHINESE RESTAURANT
16780 NW 67TH AVENUE
HIALEAH
INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT
INSPECTION DATE 11/20/23
19 VIOLATIONS FOUND
FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED
- “Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach crawling on the cook line floor.”
- “Dead roaches on premises. Observed 10 dead roaches on the cook line floor. One dead roach by the hand sink, operator cleaned it.”
- “Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime.”
- “Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed dishwasher machine exterior soiled, all hand sink soiled, exterior oven soiled.”
- “Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed all kitchen wall soiled.”
- “Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed dishwasher machine with chlorine sanitation with 00 ppm.”
- “Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed honey chicken (70°F - Cold Holding); inside reach cooler, for less than 4 hours as per operator, operator placed inside walk in cooler.”