Dirty Dining: Restaurant ordered shut for 2nd time as roach infestation continues

Below is a list of places that were inspected last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Some places were issued a “follow-up inspection required” and were not ordered shut even though they had insect and/or rodent issues.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and then a re-inspection.

**RED GINGER ASIAN BISTRO

9710 WEST SAMPLE ROAD

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/20/23

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 10 live roaches under the wok station on the cook line in the kitchen Approximately 5 live roaches on the floor behind the soup station in the kitchen.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Floor has accumulation of food debris under and between tables and equipment in the kitchen.”

**POKEMAN

1949 NORTH PINE ISLAND ROAD

PLANTATION

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/20/23

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 10/31/23

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed: One live roach on service bags at front counter prep area. Approximately 10 live roaches in cling film box across from reach in cooler in kitchen. Owner discarded box with roaches and sanitized area. Repeat Violation.”

“Observed: One dead roach in box containing packs of gloves at front counter. One roach egg in box containing packs of gloves at front counter. One dead roach under chill unit at front counter prep area. One dead roach under counter holding smoothie machine at front counter prep area. One dead roach under smoothie machine One dead roach on glue trap under smoothie machine at front counter prep area. Approximately 5 dead roaches in cling film box on prep table across from walk-in cooler. Two dead roaches under triple sink. Two dead roaches under black plastic shelf next to triple sink. Owner removed and sanitized area. Repeat Violation.”

“Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. - Reach in freezer. Observed cuts of meat stored in non food grade bags. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. - Flip top: Front counter Observed sea weed salad (47F - Cold Holding). Per operator, item was prepared and portioned today. Item was out of temperature for approximately 30 mins. Employee placed salad in walk-in cooler to allow rapid cooling. Repeat Violation.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. - Front counter Observed pieces of ice in hand wash station. Observed cup stored in hand wash sink.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for employee hired more than 60 days ago.”

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION 11/21/23

“From follow-up inspection 2023-11-21: Observed two live roaches crawling from front counter onto glass food protector at front counter. Owner killed one and sanitized the area.”

**EL PORTAL MAYA RESTAURANT

6224 JOHNSON STREET

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION DATE 11/20/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach on shelf next to sealed bags of beans in dry storage room. Storage room is in a separate room from cook line. Operator killed, cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 2 dead roaches on floor under dish machine in kitchen. 1 dead roach on floor in employee restroom located next to exit door in kitchen. Operator removed, cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense dry beans in dry storage room.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce. Container with raw chicken stored over bags of unwashed carrots inside walk in cooler. Operator moved raw chicken to bottom shelf and stored correctly.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature when stored in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Container with raw chicken stored on top sealed bag with raw pork inside chest freezer in kitchen. Operator moved raw chicken to another freezer and stored correctly.”

**MIAMI LAKES CHINESE RESTAURANT

16780 NW 67TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 11/20/23

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED