12-year-old boy dies from flu virus in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy in West Palm Beach has died from the flu, his family said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a medical call just after noon Tuesday in the 4600 block of Sunset Lane and found the boy dead.

His family said that Dylan Winnik felt fine on Saturday as he played at a birthday party. On Sunday, the boy came down with cold-like symptoms. But by Tuesday, he was dead.

Dylan split his time between living with his father in West Palm Beach and his mother and her partner, Mike Medwin, in Coral Springs. Medwin said Dylan was just your typical boy who loved sports.

“He was looking to a future right in front of him," Medwin said. "And then this is something that out of nowhere takes a young man’s life. No explanation. ... You need to understand that it can happen that quickly."

Friends and family members are using a GoFundMe page to collect donations to help pay for Dylan's funeral expenses.

"There is nothing that can ever explain the loss of a beautiful child at such an early age," Medwin said. "Dylan was highly intelligent, surprisingly funny, and always full of life busy with his two brothers."

Dylan was a seventh grader at Okeeheelee Middle School in West Palm Beach.

The school sent letter to parents Wednesday that said Dylan died of an illness and offered to provide professional counselors for students who need them.

"He touched many lives in a special way," Okeeheelee principal David Samore said.

State officials said two other children have died of the flu recently in Florida.

Florida is among the 26 states where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting widespread flu activity.

Doctors think the increase in flu cases may be in part because the flu vaccine may be less effective than usual this season. The CDC says it's usually 50 percent effective. This year the flu shot is about 32 percent effective.

