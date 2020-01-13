We’re clean! South Florida ranks low in top STD cities

MIAMI – Say what you want about South Florida, but when we get down and dirty we’re usually pretty clean.

To the surprise of many, local cities at the tip of the Sunshine State barely appeared in a new study that ranked the top 100 U.S. cities with sexually transmitted diseases.

The study by innerbody.com used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Census. The rankings took into account the number of reported cases of HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

Fort Lauderdale is the lone South Florida city to make the rankings, and that was in a distance 99th. There were just 797 reported STD cases out of 100,000 people in the city.

No other Broward or Miami-Dade cities had numbers high enough to be called out.

However, if you’re a parent with children studying at Florida State or the University of Florida, look out. Tallahassee ranked 14th overall, while Gainesville came in 51st.

Top 10 U.S. Cities with the Highest STD Rates