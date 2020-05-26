Doctors say it’s vital to keep scheduled appointments even amid coronavirus fears

HiALEAH, Fla. – When hospitals were told to stop non-emergent procedures during the COVID-19 outbreak, many patients thought that meant they shouldn’t keep scheduled appointments with their doctors, and Mt. Sinai cardiologist Dr. Sofia Horvath says that created a potentially greater problem.

“There wasn’t a specific measure ‘Don’t go to the doctor’, in fact, it’s showing that because people did not go to their doctor and their underlying condition got worse this is more scary than the underlying virus,” she said.

Horvath said a patient’s relationship with his or her primary care physician is crucial to their long term health.

“We want to make sure that people don’t forget about their regular health needs. We want them to come back to the doctor and don’t ignore the symptoms, we will take care of you in a safe environment,” she said.

At Mt. Sinai’s new emergency and medical center in Hialeah, everything is separate. There are different entrances and multiple safety protocols including temperature checks and spacing between appointments.

“And if there is already enough volume up here in the offices, they do instruct you to wait in the car until it’s appropriate for you to come in,” Horvath said.

The bottom line is making sure patients are able to address their health concerns without fear.

“Mt. Sinai is making all the efforts to make everyone feel safe and you should feel safe that you can go back to the doctor,” she said.