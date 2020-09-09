City Of Hialeah offering free coronavirus, antibody testing through September

HIALEAH, Fla. – Free COVID-19 testing and antibody testing is underway at Goodlet Park in Hialeah starting Wednesday and continuing every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for the month of September.

The mayor and city council members announced the effort that was coordinated with Innovation Transfusion Medicine.

“We’re trying to get the word out, we’re trying to provide as much service as we can as a blood center," said Ralph Aleman, Vice President of Innovation Transfusion Medicine. “It’s very important to give back to South Florida as a blood center during this pandemic to be able to offer COVID antibody testing, rapid testing, to provide blood to our hospitals, also plasma which is very important right now.”

“I think this is important because now we are really going to see if we can get down to the bottom of these false positives and even false negatives that affect the daily lives of individuals in Hialeah,” Councilman Jesus Tundidor said.

Up to 100 people per day can be tested. Drive ups and walk ups are welcome during the testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.