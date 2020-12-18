Prescription strength vitamin coming under scrutiny

AVENTURA, Fla. – A recent study on a prescription-strength version of Vitamin E is raising questions about its benefits

The product Vacepa was approved three years ago after one study showed it could reduce triglyceride levels and follow-up studies suggested it could reduce the risk of cardiac complications and potentially heart failure.

Now comes a recent conflicting study by Cleveland Clinic Ohio.

“And this showed opposite results to the original study, in fact the clinical trial was terminated prematurely because it showed no benefit so even though the first study in 2017 was very positive, this most recent study does not confirm what we found and makes one question the efficacy of the original trial,” said cardiologist Dr. Leonard Pianko.

Pianko said the latest results aren’t a reason to give up on the medication but rather indicate a reason to continue further investigation to make sure it benefits the right patient population.

A recent study done in Canada found it actually might improve symptoms of COVID19 and reduce inflammation.

Also in today’s health news, a recent European study found that heart patients with weekly nightmares are five times more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety compared to those who rarely have bad dreams.

Researchers say healthcare professionals should include questions about bad dreams in their patient assessments to uncover underlying psychological or sleep problems.