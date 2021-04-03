Friday marks World Autism Awareness Day

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines teenage girl is doing her part to support research for Autism, a spectrum disorder that affects 1-in-54-children in the United States.

Layla Crehan, 16, has been a Special Olympics athlete for six years. She has won multiple gold medals in swimming and is also a state games gold medalist in paddleboarding.

Crehan said practicing and competing makes her feel stronger and helps her deal with her anxiety.

“I love Special Olympics for many reasons but what I really love most about it is that it makes me feel included and all of my coaches my teammates and my team feel like a family to me and I miss them very much in this pandemic,” Crehan said.

This year she will lead a paddleboard team called Layla’s Wave Crushers in the 2021 Special Olympics Race For Inclusion, which involves events throughout the state.

For more information about the Special Olympics Race For Inclusion, visit this page.

SKIN CANCER IN MEN

Researchers in the United Kingdom are finding a potential new link between higher levels of testosterone in the blood and its relationship to melanoma skin cancer in men.

The lead author of the study said they already knew that men diagnosed with melanoma have a higher risk of developing prostate cancer, and vice versa, indicating a common biological or behavioral cause.

The study now appears to show that the link could be the hormone testosterone.

Testosterone levels have also been associated with breast and endometrial cancer in postmenopausal women.

More research is needed to determine if there is a direct hormonal link to these cancers versus time spent in the sun or tanning beds.