COVID-19 vaccines don’t affect male fertility, study says

MIAMI – A long-awaited study published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association offered promising news regarding male fertility and the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy and colleagues at the University of Miami Health System have previously shown that the novel coronavirus itself can impact male fertility, which led to the investigation into the vaccine and fertility.

“Back when the vaccines got released in December we went and investigated male fertility with sperm parameters. We looked at 45 men who were young and healthy and received the COVID-19 vaccines and we found that the COVID-19 vaccines did not affect male fertility,” Ramasamy said.

Ramasamy says the findings underscore the benefits of vaccination, both as protection against infection as well as preservation of male fertility.

Hand sanitizer side effects?

The Food and Drug Administration is urging caution with the use of hand sanitizers after an increase in reports of side effects during the pandemic.

The agency is warning that symptoms such as headache, nausea and dizziness can occur from inhaling the vapors in enclosed or poorly ventilated places.

In places such as a car, be sure to open a window and make sure the sanitizer is completely dry before doing any activity involving, heat, flames or electricity.

Some sanitizers may also be contaminated with harmful ingredients. You can check the FDA’s “do not use list” to learn more.