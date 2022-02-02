Registration begins for NFL’s largest fundraising event in South Florida

The National Football League’s largest fundraising event focusing on life-saving cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center will take place this month and the deadline to participate is fast approaching.

MIAMI – The National Football League’s largest fundraising event focusing on life-saving cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center will take place this month and the deadline to participate is fast approaching.

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge was founded in 2010 and so far has raised more than $45 million.

The event draws thousands of participants including past and current players, cheerleaders, and people throughout the community who ride, run and walk in the event.

“This year will be my 10th year riding a bicycle to help raise money for Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center research and every year I find it really the best day of my life to be able to ride with my colleagues other supporters of the cancer center and survivors of cancer or relatives of survivors of cancer,” said Dr. Stephen Nimer, Director of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Every dollar from the event helps fund new therapies to fight cancer and support those dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

Late Dolphins tight end Jim ‘Mad Dog’ Mandich was a big part of the effort, participating even during his treatment for colon cancer at Sylvester; a battle he ultimately lost in the spring of 2011.

To register for the event go to: www.dolphins.donordrive.com

