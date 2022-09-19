FDA approves new wrinkle fighter

Doctors now have new weapon in the war on wrinkles following FDA approval of an injectable drug called Daxxify, which introduces a new rival to existing products including Dysport and Botox.

“And what’s unique about Daxxify is the formulation, so unlike some of the other products that used albumin or other derived proteins, this is free of protein and it’s formulated with peptides and amino acids. So what does all of that mean? We think we’ll see a longer period of correction, six months compared to the three to four months we see with other products on the market,” said dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey Fromowitz.

He said studies have shown no safety concerns with the product, but at this point, pricing is unclear.

Because it may last longer, Fromowitz said it could potentially cost slightly more than existing products.

Also in today’s health news, research shows that walking to school could form healthy habits in children.

A study from Rutgers University found 75 percent of children who ride their bikes or walk to school will continue doing it two to four years later.

The study found that about 11 percent of children walk or bike to school, which is a rate that has remained the same for a decade.

Researchers said the biggest limitation that prevented children from walking or riding their bikes to school was distance, which became a bigger problem once students reached high school.

Scientists used information from nearly 600 families for their study.

And while Vitamin D has many health benefits, such as building strong bones and boosting a person’s immune system, two new studies report that Vitamin D supplements do not offer protection against acute respiratory infections or COVID-19.

Despite the disappointing results, researchers plan to continue to follow study participants to see if there are any additional health outcomes from Vitamin D supplementation.