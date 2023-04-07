Online reporting tool focuses on firefighter health and safety

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Researchers at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center have initiated an effort to improve safety conditions for first responders.

A new online tool allows firefighters to voluntarily, and anonymously, document on the job exposures to potential health hazards.

“So what we wanted to understand is the relationship between exposures on the job and cancer and in order to do that we developed the personal exposure reporting system and what it does is it offers firefighters a digital tool to document and collect evidence of on the job exposures,” said Dr. Barbara Millet, a researcher with Sylvester’s Firefighter Cancer Initiative at UM’s Miller School of medicine who helped develop the online module.

Millet said filling out the form takes no more than ten minutes but could offer important insights into elevated cancer rates among firefighters.

A novel treatment already proven effective in adults is now also is showing promise for some kids with cancer.

Car-T therapy uses supercharged immune cells to seek and destroy tumors.

In an Italian study, nine out of 27 children were cancer free after six weeks of treatment.

The therapy is already used to fight leukemia and other cancers in the blood but this is the first time the therapy has worked against solid tumors.

And if you’re prone to sweetening up your food and drinks you could be putting your health at risk in a number of ways.

Researchers reviewed thousands of studies and found that consuming a lot of table sugar and other sweeteners is linked to a higher risk of more than 40 negative health outcomes.

Some of the conditions include diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, stroke, depression and early death.