Running late? That means you're happy and healthy, study claims

BOSTON - While you may get dirty looks from friends and colleagues for always running late, make sure you let everyone know you'll be getting the last laugh.

A new study from the good folks at the Harvard University Medical School... that's right, the Harvard University... claims that people who run late are actually happier and live longer.

Those who run late operate with a sense of calm, the study shows, according to WRBL.

And if you're always running late, but optimistic, there's even better news. The study claims optimistic people have less chance of developing high blood pressure and heart disease.

Good news all around for those are inconsiderate to other people's plans!

