Search for rare blood girl needs to survive continues Sunday in South Miami

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. - Two-year-old Zainab, a cancer patient at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, needs transfusions of a rare blood to survive. Her body will reject any other blood type.

Zainab's blood is missing an antigen known as "Indian B." She needs Type A or Type O blood donors, who are of Pakistani, Indian and Iranian descent to attend a blood drives on Sunday in South Miami.

OneBlood has been testing donors for months and they have only found three units so far. Zainab needs 7 to 10 more.

Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer, who is of Pakistani descent, responded to the call for help. She is among the thousands who have bared the needle in hopes of saving Zainab's life.

Anwer is eagerly awaiting the results of her test. She has joined Zainab's battle against neuroblastoma, a pediatric cancer that develops from immature nerve cells around the adrenal glands.

"They put a special sticker on my paperwork, so they're going to send that in and see if I'm a match," Anwer said.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: There is a blood drive from 12 to 6 p.m., Sunday, at 6669 SW 59 Place, in South Miami, and on Saturday and Sunday.

CLICK HERE to help find Zainab a blood donor

