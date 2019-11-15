Wear eyelash extensions? Doctors warn to watch for lash lice

HOUSTON - Doctors are warning people who wear eyelash extensions to think hard about the last time you cleaned them.

An increase in lash lice, or Demodex, is being reported by optometrists who say users are not washing the extensions enough, or not at all.

KTRK reports the lack of cleaning leads to bacteria buildup which can lead to a dangerous eye infection.

Symptoms include itchiness, redness and inflammation. On top of that, users may also see the lice which live on hair follicles and can jump to others just like head lice.

Cleaning the eyelash extensions is the best way to avoid infections and lice.

"Generally the idea when you have eyelash extensions is that people are afraid to kind of touch them or wash them because they're afraid the eyelash will fall out," Dr. Sairah Malik said.

Malik also recommends cleaning your eyelids with a tea tree base cleanser and to give eyelids a break from extensions now and then.

