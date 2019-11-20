South Florida strip clubs to hold turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - Once again, a South Florida strip club chain will be giving away turkeys for the Thanksgiving.

On Monday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m., Cheetah Gentleman's Clubs will hand out 3,000 turkeys from the parking lots at their locations in Hallandale Beach, Pompano Beach and West Palm Beach.

1,000 turkeys will be given out at each location with a one-per-family limit, and it's first come, first serve.

Cheetah is partnering with Rodriguez Charities for the giveaway.

Here are the Cheetah Gentleman's Club locations where you can pick up your turkey:

100 Ansin Boulevard, Hallandale Beach

497 N.W. 31st Avenue, Pompano Beach

3342 Shawnee Avenue, West Palm Beach

