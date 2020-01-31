$1 million lottery winner buys ticket in Coconut Creek

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The winner of a $1 million Powerball Jackpot prize bought the lucky ticket in Broward County’s city of Coconut Creek, the Florida Lottery announced on Thursday night.

The owner of M&S Food Store, at 4400 West Sample Rd., will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winner of the $394 million jackpot bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs, a city in southwest Florida. The owner of that store will receive $100,000.