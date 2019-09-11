Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino hosts 3-day job fair

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood is hosting a three-day job fair beginning Wednesday as they seek employees for the new Guitar Hotel.

The job fair is being held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Applicants who need assistance or access to computers will be able to obtain services in the resort's ballroom area on each day of the job fair from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Guitar Hotel will open in October, with 19 dining outlets and 20 bars.

Employment opportunities are available in the following departments: banquets, beverage, culinary and pastry, facilities, housekeeping, public space, pool operations and more. DAER Dayclub/Nightclub will also be filling more than 100 positions for beverage servers, bartenders, security, VIP hosts and managerial positions.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.