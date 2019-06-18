1 dog dies, another rescued after apartment fire in Miami

MIAMI - A fire at a duplex in Miami killed one dog and injured another on Monday.

Firefighters said the blaze at 35 Northwest 60th Terrace started in the kitchen.

No one was home at the time, but people living nearby saw the smoke and called 911. Others used a garden hose to put out the flames.

“Our rescue found heavy smoke conditions with some flames showing in the doorway,” said Miami Fire Rescue Captain David Nunez. “Upon our entry, we found two dogs that were still stuck inside with the flames happening. So we were able to extricate both animals from the structure.”

Isabel Montes, who lived in one of the units and owned the dogs, said a neighbor called her about the fire.

Montes said her 8-month-old puppy named Milo did not survive. Her black Labrador mix named Max was taken to the Knowles Animal Clinic.

Max was given antibiotics and placed in an oxygen chamber. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Montes’ apartment was ruined inside. She said she plans to stay with family for the time being.

Her niece, Jamie Sanchez, said the family is thankful, despite being heartbroken over the loss of Milo.

“Everyone is OK,” Sanchez said. “Materialistic items are just things. Those can get replaced.”

