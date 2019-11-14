CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Police in Coral Springs are looking for a missing endangered teen.

According to Coral Springs police, 13-year-old Madison Fine has not been seen since Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

She was last seen in the area of 1700 NW 126th Ave. in Coral Springs.

Madison is 5-foot-3 and 154 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coral Springs police at 954-344-1800.

UPDATE: Police said the teen was located safely.