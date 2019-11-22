Attempted home robbery leads to shooting in Miami Beach
Would-be intruder shot by person inside home
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday in Miami Beach.
The shooting occurred near the area of Second Street and Meridian Avenue. Police believe the shooting victim, a man in his 60s, was attempting a burglary at 208 Meridian Ave.
The person inside the home shot the would-be intruder.
The shooting happened about 5 p.m. The resident is with Miami Beach police being interviewed while crime scene technicians investigate the scene.
Florida state Rep. Michael Grieco lives nearby and told Local 10 News that people in the area said they heard only one shot.
“Everyone that I’ve spoken to, they heard one shot," Grieco said. “It must have been a pretty good shot.”
The investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Local10.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact wplgwebstaff@wplg.com.