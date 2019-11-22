MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday in Miami Beach.

The shooting occurred near the area of Second Street and Meridian Avenue. Police believe the shooting victim, a man in his 60s, was attempting a burglary at 208 Meridian Ave.

The person inside the home shot the would-be intruder.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. The resident is with Miami Beach police being interviewed while crime scene technicians investigate the scene.

Florida state Rep. Michael Grieco lives nearby and told Local 10 News that people in the area said they heard only one shot.

“Everyone that I’ve spoken to, they heard one shot," Grieco said. “It must have been a pretty good shot.”

The investigation continues.