HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Only Local 10 News is speaking with the legendary Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead as he showcases a brand new collection of his art here in South Florida!

Hart is a 3-time Grammy-award winning artist who continues to tour with Dead & Company and his own various side projects. One of those is his burgeoning art career.

Hart describes his painting style as “vibrational expressionism.” With his new collection, Hart creates pictures of his creative journey combining art, music and science.

During our exclusive interview, Mickey talked about how the secret to his art is in the preparation!

You can come out and meet Mickey Hart and check out his art at the Wentworth Gallery at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, Nov. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Mickey will also be appearing at the Wentworth Gallery at the Boca Town Center Mall on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 7 to 9 p. m.