MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police were called to the Florida Memorial University campus Saturday night in Miami Gardens after a shooting.

Police initially responded to a call of shots fired before finding two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

After further investigation, police say two men fired shots at each other following a verbal altercation.

Witnesses say at least one person had died and another was later taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Students arriving at the campus around 11 p.m. Saturday night found the area placed on lockdown.

“I saw, just cars upon cars and was just like what happened? They said people got shot," Jahmor Marrishow, a student at FMU, said.

The campus is slowly returning to normal.