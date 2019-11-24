CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Police have arrested a suspect after a woman was found dead in Coral Springs.

Detectives said Yvonne Serrano, 51, shot and killed the victim early Saturday morning.

Investigators with the Coral Springs Police Department worked for nearly 12 hours after the victim was found shot to death in the driveway of Serrano’s home.

According to police, Serrano and the victim were part of a group outing that included a movie and then drinks afterwards.

After several hours at World of Beer in Coconut Creek, the victim drove Serrano home.

Surveillance video shows them pull into the driveway at 2 a.m. The house is located along Northwest 100 Drive and Northwest 17th Street, just west of University Drive.

Police said Serrano was the initial 911 caller, though she did not call until 5:55 a.m. before calling, she deleted Ring camera footage and washed her clothes.

Serrano also told police that she had blacked out and had no recollection of how she got home.

People in the area said the entire neighborhood was sealed once the victim’s body was found.

All day long Saturday, detectives combed for clues and collected evidence.

Some neighbors said authorities even came to their doors, looking for surveillance video.

After obtaining search warrants, police found a handgun inside Serrano’s home. Police said it matched the shell casing found inside the victim’s car, and that the gun and holster had blood on them.

Serrano was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.