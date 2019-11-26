BOCA RATON, Fla. – At least three criminals grabbed themselves more than a snack in a rash of vehicle break-ins at a Boca Raton movie theater.

Boca Raton police officers were called to the Cinemark Palace 20 theaters at 3200 Airport Road just before midnight on Saturday in response to six vehicles being broken into, investigators said.

One of the vehicles broken into belonged to Florentino Mercado, who works as a private investigator and pastor. His vehicle had cameras mounted to the front and the back of his vehicle, which captured at least three burglars moving from vehicle to vehicle in the movie theatre parking garage.

Among the items taken was a Glock handgun, Nikon camera, an HP laptop and a Macbook Pro.

“It’s very depressing," Mercado said. “It took a long time to put money together to buy that camera.”

The Nikon camera also held pictures from Mercado’s most recent trip to the Dominican Republic.

"It’s a big loss for me, and for the rest of the five people,” Mercado added.

Anyone with tips is urged to contact the Boca Raton Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 800-458-TIPS.