MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Two people were killed on Saturday night after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire on Florida Memorial University’s 44-acre campus.

Around 10 p.m., Miami Gardens Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at 15800 NW 42nd Avenue in Miami Gardens. Upon arriving, officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced 25-year-old William Boyd dead.

The second victim, a 21-year-old male, was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died due to gunshot wounds. His name was withheld at the family’s request under Marsy’s Law.

Investigators originally stated that the two victims had exchanged gunshots and killed one another. However, cellphone video emerged and appears to show a third unidentified male, in yellow, firing a gun.

“We responded where there were two men shot, both of them deceased, and since then a video has surfaced where we found a third person involved as well,” Miami Gardens Assistant Chief JD Patterson said during a press conference Tuesday.

Patterson confirmed that they know who the unidentified shooter is, however, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.