MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Video footage shows the moment a suspect fired fatal gunshots on a South Florida college campus last weekend.

Two men were killed after a shootout on the campus of Florida Memorial College Saturday night in Miami Gardens.

Police sealed off the school with yellow crime scene tape during their investigation.

Nearly 36 hours after the shooting, administrators from FMU released a statement, which read in part:

"We are saddened by the news of a shooting on campus Saturday that took the lives of two young men. Today, the FMU family grieves with those who lost their friends and loved ones. Our condolences and prayers are with the victim’s families during this time of bereavement."

School leaders said on the night of the shooting, a campus event was being held.