A Miami-Dade schools employee has been arrested after being accused of inappropriate touching by a student.

38-year-old Brian Holt is now facing charges of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child under 12 years old.

According to an arrest report, a student at Brentwood Elementary School told police that Holt was touching their privates during class by reaching underneath a table.

The student is 4 years old and in the VPK class at Brentwood.

Following an investigation, police arrested Holt on Tuesday at the school.

Holt’s attorney told Local 10 News that there is no evidence to substantiate the allegations.

“I am confident that after all of this is reviewed, that the state attorney will take no further action on these charges,” said attorney Kristi Kassebaum. “That teacher called the mother and said her daughter was upset at school that day, and that’s when the mother pressed the child, and she made these false allegations.”

According to the school district, Holt has been an employee with Miami-Dade schools for 13 years. He began his career as a community school activity leader before becoming a paraprofessional.

Miami-Dade schools released the following statement Wednesday:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply disturbed by the charge that has been filed against this individual. Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated. As soon as the allegation surfaced, the employee was immediately removed from the school setting and Miami-Dade Schools Police launched an investigation. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is prevented from seeking future employment with this District.”