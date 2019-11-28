LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting at a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes.

Deputies said two people were shot about 8 p.m. at the Walmart on State Road 7.

Both victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

A witness told Local 10 News that one person was taken into custody.

Witnesses said the shooting occurred outside the store, but deputies haven’t said where on the property it happened.