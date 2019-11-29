SWEETWATER, Fla. – Sweetwater police officers are using drones to keep a watchful eye on shoppers at the Dolphin Mall this Thanksgiving weekend.

“It’s a major advantage," Officer Jonathan Arche said. "I mean, we’re using it to the full capacity that we can to ensure the safety (of shoppers).”

The main purpose of the drones is to look for people waiting in the parking lots for an unsuspecting target as carefree shoppers drop off their hauls.

“What they don’t know is that a lot of the times they’re being watched,” Arche said.

Police will also have uniformed and undercover officers inside the mall, looking for potential shoplifters.