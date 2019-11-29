SUNRISE, Fla. – Shoppers descended on Sawgrass Mills as early as 6 a.m., an hour before the mall opened, to look for the best Black Friday deals.

“I always come and I get in line and I wait for my turn and well, having a good time,” said customer Maria De Souza, while standing in line at Coach, which is offering 70 percent off storewide.

Coach and Kate Spade are among several stores at the mall using a controlled entry method to safety manage the large crowds. Instead of letting all the customers in at once, only a certain amount are allowed in.

When they leave, other customers waiting in line get their turn.

“I’ve been waiting for about an hour and a half at Kate Spade because I love my beautiful wife,” said Anthony DeGraaf, who was shopping for an anniversary present. “I’m going to get her a purse. I’m not sure exactly what kind. She’s probably going to like it and go return it a week later, but you know what? It’s the thought that counts.”

Sawgrass Mills is staying open for Black Friday shoppers until 10 p.m.

Sawgrass Mills Mall, 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise, www.simon.com/mall/sawgrass-mills