Hollywood, Fla. – Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer and lifelong artist Michael Cartellone debuted his incredible new collection at the Wentworth Gallery at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Cartellone’s Pixelism paintings immediately capture your attention for their vibrant colors in what appear to be a series of painted squares. But when you look at them through your cell phone, the slower lens rate suddenly brings the image into better focus!

Cartellone says the idea behind Pixielism came to him as a young boy in Cleveland, when he saw a famous painting by Salvador Dali, “Gala Contemplating the Mediterranean Sea Which at Twenty Meters Becomes the Portrait of Abraham Lincoln-Homage to Rothko”. He was reminded of that years later, while waiting for an internet page to open and seeing a pixelated image slowly come into focus.

Michael Cartellone Art

Cartellone was there in person at the Wentworth Hard Rock to meet with fans and answer questions about his artwork on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 2 until 4 p.m. after performing an amazing show with Lynyrd Skynyrd, on their “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” at the Hard Rock Live on Saturday night! He also had other eye-popping pieces from previous collections available for sale! Cartellone has been painting since he was just four years old and is an incredible artist with the ability to paint in just about any style-not to mention his skills on the skins! A great weekend of art and rock at the Hard Rock Live!