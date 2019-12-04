Video catches man hurling rock at impact windows repeatedly in robbery attempt

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – Around 8 p.m. Monday a man was caught on video attempting to break into a home in Southwest Ranches near Southwest 178th Avenue.

The man, dressed in blue jeans and a black jacket, hops a side fence and walks toward the back door of Eloy Roman’s home. He evades, slightly, the several surveillance cameras outside of the home and floodlights.

The would-be burglar attempts to pick up a paver or rock and throw it through windows, video shows. The hurricane-proof impact windows are able to withstand the repeated hurls.

Confident no one is home, save for Roman’s barking dogs inside, the burglar then tries to pry open the back doors with a crowbar.

The efforts lasted for several minutes until the burglar finally gave up. Roman and other residents say this has happened more than once lately.

“I believe this area is not being very well policed,” Roman said. “We need more proactive measures to try to deter people from doing this.”