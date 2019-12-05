Suspect who punched father in front of son arrested

DAVIE, Fla. – A South Florida man who punched a father in front of his 8-year-old son has been arrested.

Courtney Wilson, 23, was booked into the main Broward County jail Thursday morning.

Davie police said Wilson was identified as the man seen on surveillance video punching the victim in the face during an argument Oct. 13 at Off the Wall Trampoline Fun Center.

The victim, who didn't want to be identified, told Local 10 News that Wilson accused him of stealing his game card. He was knocked unconscious and taken to a hospital with cuts and bruises to his jaw.

Lt. Mark Leone said Wilson was supposed to turn himself in, but he stopped answering calls from police. Ultimately, Wilson did surrender. He faces a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm.