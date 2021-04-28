Doggies helping doggies: canine blood donations are saving lives

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Just like us, dogs need help from a doctor when they are injured or have a disease. The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine now has a Canine Blood Donor Program to help dogs recover from their illnesses.

4-year-old Cade is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a really good boy. He has been donating blood in the program for the last year. His owner is a Veterinary tech assistant at the school.

Doctors at UFVH say one unit of blood can treat 2 to 4 canine patients. They are always looking for canine donors.

To find out if your pooch is eligible to help out, contact Camille Kelly at (352) 294-4647 or BloodBankSAH@vetmed.ufl.edu.