Proof of vaccination will soon be required for workouts at Equinox and SoulCycle

New York City gyms will require proof for members and employees in early September

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

NEW YORK – Beginning in September, proof of a COVID-19 vaccination will be required to work out at Equinox Group gyms in New York City.

On Monday, the company announced that members, employees and riders will be required to show a one-time proof of vaccination card or photo of the vaccination card, to be able to enter Equinox clubs and SoulCycle Studios in New York City. An email was sent out to members, informing them of the new policy.

SoulCycle bikes. (SoulCycle)

The company did mention it would work with members who could not receive the vaccination for medical or religious reasons.

This decision comes after a survey revealed an overwhelming majority of members reported being vaccinated. Those same members expressed supporting a vaccine requirement for members and workers at various fitness club locations.

“We have always made the health and safety of our communities our top priority, and we will continue to do so in partnership with infectious disease experts as well as local governments,” said Harvey Spevak, Equinox Group Executive Chairman, Managing Partner.

Equinox and SoulCycle members and staff will be required to provide documentation in early September.

