Scientists learn about longevity, environment from geriatric sea creatures

Boston, MA – There’s a growing number of animals in captivity that are living longer.

A big part of it is due to evolving research.

Scientists are working to translate that into help for species in the wild.

If age is just a number, then a routine checkup could be considered fairly mundane.

But you don’t need x-ray vision to see there is nothing routine about the patients Dr. Charles Innis is treating.

Innis is a veterinarian at the New England Aquarium and getting his patient “Roast Beef” to sit still is a lot like getting a child to cooperate at a pediatrician’s office only this African penguin is 24 years old.

“The older ones we’re looking for things like cataracts in their eyes,” Innis said.

Roast Beef is living much longer than his counterparts in the wild which is becoming a common theme here.

Roast beef’s friend “Beach Donkey” was recently given custom shoes after being diagnosed with pododermatitis or bumble foot.

The 24-year-old now roams the halls freely here with little pain.

Then there’s Amelia, a 37-year-old harbor seal who still undergoes regular dental checkups.

Much like humans, researchers at the aquarium are seeing the impacts good health care can have on life expectancy.

“She’s super healthy and acting young and energetic,” said Patty Leonard, a trainer at the New England Aquarium.

Many of these geriatric sea creatures have medical records dating back to the day they were born.

Not only does that help caretakers here, it also helps researchers out in the wild.

Over the years, they learn how, like humans, habits change and evolve.

A 70 year old sea turtle named “Myrtle” recently gave up brussel sprouts for romaine lettuce.

“So we want to make sure as an animal gets older they still being able to perceive their environments they’re still getting mental stimulus they’re still exhibiting all the characteristics they would in the wild,” said Aquarium Supervisor Mike O’Neill.

But as our climate changes, food sources become scarcer and the wild becomes less wild, and the work in here to save animals out there becomes more critical.

“I think It shows the wild places in our world aren’t the most optimal places at times, because of human-related impacts,” said Eric Fox, Assistant Penguin Curator.

Seeing these animals enter advanced ages is uncharted territory for researchers but it’s clear that with optimal conditions, they have the chance to live long and healthy lives.