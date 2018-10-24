Bomb found at New York home of Bill and Hillary Clinton

CHAPPAQUA, Westchester County - A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's suburban New York home.

The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.

The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The device was discovered early Wednesday morning at the Clinton's home in Chappaqua, New York.

CNN reports a second package was addressed to former President Barack Obama, but was intercepted by the Secret Service in Washington, DC.

Police in New Castle, New York -- who cover Chappaqua -- say they assisted the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County authorities in "the investigation of a suspicious package" at the Clinton home.

Sec. Clinton will be in South Florida today to campaign of behalf of Donna Shalala, the president's former Cabinet Secretary, who is running for congress.

