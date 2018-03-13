2 job applicants linked to $1 million theft at Pembroke Park marine store

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Investigators say two men posing as job applicants are connected to a crew of thieves who stole $1 million worth of equipment from a marine supply store in Pembroke Park.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said the crew of thieves stole a forklift and marine equipment from Baltec Marine at 3580 S.W. 20th St. over the course of three days in January.

She said they returned to the business a dozen times between 8:40 p.m. Jan. 5 and 2 a.m. Jan. 8.

According to Oglesby, the men applied for jobs Jan. 5. Later that night, they broke into a rear cargo door. Surveillance video shows the two applicants walking through the warehouse.

The Sheriff's Office released a video of the men in hopes that someone will recognize them.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Detective Liz Handras at 954-985-1953, Ext. 224. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.