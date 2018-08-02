Animal activists discover farm of terror in Palm Beach

A man used a knife to cut the two back legs of a goat, he inserted metal hooks into the bloody cuts to hang the animal upside down and he slashed its throat, according to animal activists.

A man stabbed chickens and pigs. The animal activists with the Miami Beach-based Animal Recovery Mission said the men left the wounded animals to suffer and die.

Deputies arrested three men on Friday who were part of an illegal slaughterhouse at a farm at North 145th Avenue and 43rd Road North in Loxahatchee Groves, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Richard Couto from the Animal Recovery Mission said the slaughterhouse was a provider of unsafe meat that was illegally distributed for human consumption in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The farm also had dogs and other animals that Couto believes were sold for religious sacrifices. According to Cuoto the farm has existed for about a decade.

Ricardo Cabrera, 57, Chico Cabrera, 29, and Roberto Llorente, 65, face charges of felony cruelty to animals, conspiracy to commit felony cruelty to animals, using inhumane methods to kill animals, conspiracy to use inhumane methods to kill animals and animal cruelty, according to deputies.

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Therese Barbera said prosecutors could decide to file additional charges.

