Driver arrested in Miami Beach crash that injured 5 pedestrians, including 2 infants

Police believe Matthew Miller was under the influence when he crashed his Mercedes-Benz and struck five pedestrians, including two infants.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection with a crash that injured five pedestrians, including two infants, Sunday afternoon in Miami Beach.

Matthew Miller, 29, of Daytona Beach, faces several charges, including reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and driving with a suspended license.

According to a Miami Beach police report, Miller was driving his black 2002 Mercedes-Benz north on Meridian Avenue when he veered into the opposite lanes of traffic and drove onto the sidewalk at 18th Street, striking five pedestrians.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said all five pedestrians were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where they remained Monday. Both infants were listed in critical condition.

According to the police report, Miller told paramedics, when asked if he had taken any medications or drugs, that he "took some Percocet."

Miller was also taken to the hospital, where police questioned him about 90 minutes after the crash occurred.

Police said Miller's eyes were droopy and his speech was "slow and low." The arresting officer wrote that he believed Miller "was under the influence of a drug and was impaired at the time of the crash."

Miller refused to provide a blood sample, requested an attorney and said he wanted to leave, according to the report. Instead, he was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center early Monday.

A Miami-Dade County judge set Miller's bond at $250,000.

