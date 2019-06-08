Family of beloved 'DJ Frostyy' mourns after Sunrise hit-and-run crash

SUNRISE, Fla. - Rashawn Creary's loved ones are in unspeakable pain.

They met Friday night for a candlelight vigil to honor the memory of the 23-year-old former Broward College and Northeast High School student, who was a Broward Sheriff's Office explorer for about three years.

Creary's girlfriend, Kaithe Desir, still can't believe he is gone. She remembers how much fun he had working as DJ Frostyy, the name he chose when he was 13 years old.

Rashawn Creary's family shared this graphic with Local 10 News after using it during a candle light vigil Friday night.

Desir said they both stepped out of a public bus on Tuesday night in Broward County's city of Sunrise. They were crossing Pine Island Road near Oakland Park Boulevard.

It's a very dark street. The driver of a silver 2005-07 Honda Odyssey didn't seem to be slowing down, she said.

"He tried to wave at the car so he would stop," Desir said through tears.

She saw the driver of the van struck him and keep on going. When authorities arrived, Desir had to walk away from her boyfriend's body. It has been about three days and she is still inconsolable. Creary's mother, Ann Destani Brown, and grandmother are also devastated.

"My son has never harmed anyone," the grieving mother said. "My son has never done anything to anybody."

Creary's littler sister Ryniah Marsh was devastated. She said he helped at home financially and was the type of brother she could always count on. He was also a provider.

"He was there for everybody," Ryniah said. "He cared about everybody."

Over the last few years, Creary had jobs at Vector in Tamarac, Sketchers in Oakland Park and at UnderArmour and Calvin Klein stores in Broward. He also loved playing music at events and at clubs and restaurants.

"All my brother wanted to do was DJ and make people happy through music," Creary's sister Jailyn Marsh wrote on a GoFundMe page. "This was so unexpected for our family. We ask for your help to raise any funds possible to help lay Rashawn to rest."

Detectives are still searching for the silver Honda Odyssey with frontal damage and they are also searching for its driver. They are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

